Hair-raising fun at the Aldrich

Despite being an adult, it’s always fun to get dressed up, and with the Hair Ball coming to Ridgefield on March 10, patrons might want to consider getting “tressed up.”

Amy Pal, owner of Whip Salon in Ridgefield, is spearheading the benefit to raise money for the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. Pal and her co-organizer Kristin McGuinness, owner of Sparkle Events, were inspired to hold their fund-raiser because they’re both passionate about art.

“The exhibits [at the Aldrich] are always changing, so you can always see something new there,” Pal said. “It’s nice to have a world-class museum in our backyard.”

Tracy Moore, interim co-director, and Jamie Pearl, head of special events and rentals at the Aldrich, said they are excited and grateful for the support from Pal and McGuinness, noting that “they exemplify the spirit of community and generosity.”

“We are thankful for, and humbled by, the local support and love we see each day from our members, neighbors, cultural partners in town, teachers, students, families, and vast community of artists,” they said.

For the fund-raiser the Aldrich will be transformed into a New York City nightclub. Pal said the ball will have live makeup and lash demonstrations and DJs.

“Instead of a masquerade ball we’re doing a hair ball, so you’re having fun with your hair instead of masks. We’re saying it’s black-tie optional, but it’s really about getting dressed up and doing something fun and funky,” she said. “You can wear a costume or a ball gown or wear whatever you want, but the idea is to be creative and have fun in the name of art.”

She clarified that attendees don’t have to put together a high maintenance look, noting that they can easily braid their hair or wear a wig. Pal noted that style consultants from Whip Salon will be posting funky hair ideas online and can help people figure out ideas for their hair.

“There is an exciting buzz about this benefit event and we are anticipating an over-the-top evening, teeming with creative energy as the Hair Ball guests debut their imaginative hairstyles, costumes, and accessories,” Moore and Pearl said in a joint statement. “The staff is excited about the artistic expression.”

When asked what she hopes people will take away from the Hair Ball, Pal said she hopes people will have fun and that it will enable people to discover all that the Aldrich has to offer. She also noted that all proceeds from the fund-raiser will go to the Aldrich.

Moore and Pearl said “fund-raisers are critical and necessary for the museum to meet its revenue goals. The proceeds raised from the Hair Ball, and other events, directly fund our innovative academic programs for all ages, thought-provoking public programs, the commissioning of new artwork.”

The Hair Ball will be held on March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Aldrich Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. Tickets are on sale through Whip Salon, at the shop and online, for $100-$150. For more information, visit whipsalon.com. For more information about the museum, visit aldrichart.org.