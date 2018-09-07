Football: Trojans rout New Milford in opener

The Weston High football team rode a dominant defensive effort to a 35-0 victory over visiting New Milford High in the South-West Conference season-opener for both squads on Friday night.

Turnovers forced by the Trojans on the Green Wave’s first two possessions set the tone, with Chris Fruhbeis intercepting a pass from Jack Snowdon and returning it 60 yards for a touchdown at the 9:03 mark of the opening frame. Weston then forced a fumble inside the Wave 10 on the ensuing New Milford drive. Three plays later, junior fullback Tyler Bower punched in a 6-yard TD with 7:28 left in the first quarter. The second of five successful PATs by Phoenix Park made it 14-0 Trojans and they cruised from there.

“We were pretty fortunate with a couple timely turnovers,” Weston coach Dan Hassett said. “New Milford is well-coached. Their coaching staff does a fantastic job. We were bending a little bit but we got a couple turnovers at opportune times that helped keep momentum on our side.”

Junior quarterback James Goetz threw three touchdown passes to power the Weston offense. Goetz connected with Brendan Sawyer from 14 yards out in the second quarter, before tossing scoring strikes to Jack Sawyer (58 yards) and John Cassol (4 yards) to provide the final margin.

“My offensive coordinator, coach (Dan) Passarelli called a fantastic game,” Hassett said. “It was good balance. Like everyone Week One, you want to see what you actually have under the lights on Friday night. So we tried to mix up pretty good so that we kept them off-balance.”

Next week, Weston will host Jonathan Law of Milford in a non-league matchup. The Lawmen fell to Sheehan High of Wallingford, 48-14, in their opener.

“They haven’t seen us much and we haven’t seen them much but we’ll get after it this weekend… Law is a good team, they were a playoff team last year.”