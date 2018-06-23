Food: Lemony delights

Lemon is one of the more popular summer-time flavors. It pops up in our drinks, is zested on our tarts and gives us brainfreeze as a sorbet. Of course, lemons rid us of our pocket change while the neighborhood kids try their hands at becoming Warren Buffett with their lemonade stands.

Since it’s June and I’m trying to spend as much time outside as I possibly can, I decided to try something slightly different with my grill. I’m not the biggest fan of barbecue fare; I’m just not about the messy, super saucy food life (mostly because my wardrobe can’t afford anymore disastrous stains). In an effort to use my grill for more than making baked potatoes (which are an incredibly underrated side dish), I decided to try making lemon chicken on my grill. OK, yes, lemon chicken is often in a sauce, but this version is lightly marinated and since it’s not a dark, thick sauce I figured that I would give it a try.

What was nice about this recipe is that the lemon gives the chicken a light, delicate flavor while also being an incredibly easy dish to make. To all the lazy chefs and cooking challenged people out there, this recipe is for you. You essentially dump a few things in tinfoil and throw it on the grill.

Lemon Chicken Foil Packs

Serves four

4 chicken breasts

1 pound asparagus

1 lemon

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

salt

pepper

Cut four pieces of foot-long tinfoil and place one chicken breast in the center of each sheet. Trim the bottoms off the asparagus and put 6-8 spears on the tinfoil with the chicken. Slice a lemon into thin slices and place 2-3 slices of lemon on each slice of chicken, tucking the lemon slices in with the asparagus. Mix the butter, seasoning and garlic together in a bowl and squeeze the remaining bit of lemon over it. Brush the marinade over the chicken and asparagus on each sheet of tinfoil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Fold the tinfoil shut and pinch the ends so the marinade doesn’t leak out. Grill the foil packs for 8-10 minutes over a medium heat. Flip them over and let them cook for another 8-10 minutes and serve.

This pairs well with roasted potatoes or a nice garlic quinoa/couscous.