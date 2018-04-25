Dance: Performance and participatory

Premiere Ballroom: Hustle Champions, April 28, 7 -11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. America’s professional “hustle” dance champions , Leonardo Mora and Christina Garced, will present their highly entertaining American-style show. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

Connecticut Ballet: Russian Classics, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Connecticut Ballet: Petrouchka, May 13, 1 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: palacestamford.org.