Celebrating Pride: Bethel salutes LGBTQ+ community with parade

Metropolitan areas aren’t the only ones that know how to have a good time, let your colors fly and get ready to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Bethel on Sunday, May 6.

Bethel Pride will be hosting its second annual Pride parade and celebration to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“To us, Pride is just people coming out and being able to be who they are, whether they’re gay, straight, bi, trans, queer — it doesn’t matter who you are or how you feel, come out and celebrate with us,” Bethel Pride organizer Alexis Main said. “We want everybody to feel happy and comfortable and welcome.”

Last year’s Pride was spearheaded by middle school students Hailey Gesler and Marcella Antunes. Main said her daughter Hailey was inspired to hold a local Pride parade after working on a social awareness project about LGBTQ+ rights in her English class. Main created a Facebook event thinking that a few high school students and her friends might want to get involved with the parade.

“The next thing I know it’s huge and I’m getting phone calls from people who wanted to be vendors, people who wanted to volunteer, people who wanted to give us donations and people asking if they could march with us. By the time we finished planning we were anticipating somewhere between 150 and 200 people — we had about 500 show up at our first event and about 300 marched with us,” she said.

The event was the first Pride parade to be held outside of a metropolitan city in Connecticut.

“I think it’s hugely important that people know that not just big cities can get involved [with Pride]. It’s not just the big cities that are hit by the major issues and everybody can join the fight, everybody can be part of the solution,” Main said.

“Pride is so much more than a big party,” Raghib Allie-Brennan, a community advocate, said. “Bethel Pride was born out of a need to support and affirm each other, and to show that when friends and neighbors come together, we’re unstoppable. This local event encourages acceptance for the community.”

Main’s cousin, musician Wrabel, known for his songs “11 Blocks” and “The Village” will be performing again at Bethel Pride. This year’s event is expected to be even bigger, with more than 40 vendors and a longer parade route. Main said they will also have a kid’s korner to make the event more fun for children that will include a bounce house, bike decorating and crafts. She also said they will have five other musical acts and food trucks on hand at the celebration.

This year Main said Bethel Pride has high school volunteers from Bethel, Danbury and New Milford high school Gay Straight Alliances (GSA).

“I actually saw one of the students at the mall last week,” she said. “He gave me a hug and said, ‘Oh, we’re coming down to Pride this year, we can’t wait!’”

For more information about Bethel Pride, visit bethelctpride.com.

Arts & Leisure editor TinaMarie Craven interviewed Wrabel about his upcoming performance at Bethel Pride.