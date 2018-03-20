Binge and Repeat: Uncover the origins of Jessica Jones

If you haven’t already watched the first season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, you need to put down this column and watch it now. No, seriously. Do it.

All right, well, spoilers ahead, as this review is about the second season, which was fittingly released on International Women’s Day.

In the first season our titular heroine is forced to come to terms with someone who abused and assaulted her. This season the audience gains more insight into how Jessica came to have her superhuman strength and her personal history. Jessica, her adoptive sister Trish and her neighbor/assistant Malcolm investigate the shadowy IGH group and the ties it has to Jessica. While the characters try to figure out what happened to Jessica during her missing time (between barely surviving a car accident that killed her family and being adopted by Trish and her mom) the series takes the time to let the audience peek at our gritty and unwilling heroine’s memories. While we certainly saw plenty of her past trauma in season one, we get to learn more about what caused Jessica to become so closed off.

While the events of this season move at a slightly slower pace, the show hasn’t lost its gritty edge; if anything, it reveals just how strong Jessica and the other characters truly are as it explores the internal struggles the characters each face.

Krysten Ritter’s performance as Jessica Jones continues to impress as she shows us a softer, tender side of her character. I’m of the opinion that Ritter is finally gaining the recognition she deserves, as it seems the general public tends to forget about her zanier performances in other roles, like Don’t Trust the B- in Apartment 23. To balance out the emotion we see in Jessica, the audience watches as Trish, played by Rachel Taylor, falls down a rabbit hole and spirals into a darker and less cutesy sidekick role.

Jessica Jones has two seasons available on Netflix. There are 13 hour-long episodes in the second season. Fans of Jessica Jones might also enjoy The Punisher, another Marvel series that deals with personal trauma that’s available on Netflix. They might also enjoy The Handmaid’s Tale, available on Hulu.