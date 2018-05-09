Bill of Fairs: Walks, toasts and asparagus

Spring Bird Walk, May 13, 7:30 a.m., Weir Preserve, 735 Nod Hill, Wilton. The walk is rain or shine. Free.

Vine to Wine, May 16, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallaher Mansion, 300 Grumman Ave., Norwalk. Proceeds benefit the Norwalk Community Health Center’s initiative to prevent childhood obesity. Tickets $35. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vine-to-wine-winebeerfood-tastingmusic-more-tickets-45077497007

Toast to Success, May 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. Tickets $75. Info: dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events.

Asparagus Festival, May 19- 20, noon-5 p.m., White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East, Sherman. Free. Info: whitesilowinery.com.

Greens Farms Garden Club Plant Sale, May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairfield Town Green, 611 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. This year’s theme is Protecting Monarch Butterflies and features native grown plants that provide nesting sites, food, and/or shelter for these essential pollinators, which are under environmental threat and need our help to survive.

Georgetown Lions Club Carnival, May 31 – June 3, Route 7, Georgetown. Tickets $25. Info: call 203-885-3508.

Senior Prom, May 31, 5-8 p.m., Fairfield Bigelow Senior Center, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield. Adults 50 and up are invited to dance the night away in their semi-formal attire. Tickets $10. Info: call 203-256-3166.

Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, June 10, Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice, and agriculture. Register online. Info: shalomct.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net