Bill of Fairs: Carnivals, festivals and more

Spring on the Farm Festival 2018, May 5-6, Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scotfieldtown Rd., Stamford. Tickets $5 members, $10 non-members. Info: stamfordmuseum.org/springonthefarm

Bethel Pride Parade, May 6, noon to 7 p.m., Bethel Green, Bethel. It is a LGBTQ+ celebration. A family-friendly celebration will follow the parade and feature food trucks, speakers, live music, kids korner, DJ, vendors, raffles and more. Wrabel will perform at the event. Info: bethelctpride.com.

Toast to Success, May 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. Tickets $75. Info: dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events.

Greens Farms Garden Club Plant Sale, May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairfield Town Green, 611 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. This year’s theme is Protecting Monarch Butterflies and features native grown plants that provide nesting sites, food, and/or shelter for these essential pollinators, which are under environmental threat and need our help to survive.

Georgetown Lions Club Carnival, May 31 – June 3, Route 7, Georgetown. Tickets $25. Info: call 203-885-3508.

Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, June 10, Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice, and agriculture. Register online. Info: shalomct.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net