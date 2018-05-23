Bill of Fairs: Carnival, festivals and more

Georgetown Lions Club Carnival, May 31 – June 3, Route 7, Georgetown. Tickets $25. Info: call 203-885-3508.

Senior Prom, May 31, 5-8 p.m., Fairfield Bigelow Senior Center, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield. Adults 50 and up are invited to dance the night away in their semi-formal attire. Tickets $10. Info: call 203-256-3166.

Annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party, June 9, 12-4 p.m., 3 Primrose St., Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary will hold their free community festival to celebrate their love for animals and pay tribute to Catherine Hubbard who died in the Sandy Hook shooting. The event features adoptable pets, family activities and music. Info: cvhfoundation.org.

Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, June 10, Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice, and agriculture. Register online. Info: shalomct.org.

Old Fashioned Fun at French Farm, June 10, 1-4 p.m., 514 Lake Ave., Greenwich. There will be live music, a farmer’s market, food vendors, beer, and lots of fun in store. Tickets $35. Info: greenwichhistory.org.

A Party to Die For: Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Murder Mystery Masquerade Party at the Mansion, June 16, 6:30 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 295 West Ave., Mathews Park, Norwalk. Tickets $125. Info: [email protected].

Trinity Tailgate Tag Sale, June 23, 9-2:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport.

2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.