Barlow girls lax aims for rebound

After coming up short in its quest for a third consecutive South-West Conference title last spring, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team is looking to regain the trophy.

“Our goal every year is to win SWCs and win the state championship,” said Barlow coach Steve Coppock.

And Coppock will turn to his defense to lead the way back to the top.

“We always pride ourselves on defense,” said Coppock. “Defense wins games, in my mind.”

Coppock said assistant coach Melissa Rotante, who played on defense at Stony Brook University, is working hard to get the back line into position to lead the Falcons to a successful campaign.

Last year, Barlow went 8-8 during the regular season, holding opponents to single-digit scoring in 11 contests. The Falcons lost in the SWC quarterfinals and the first round of the Class L state tournament, after a qualifying-round triumph over Berlin.

“Last year was a bit of a rebuilding year. We’re hoping this year’s going to be much better. I think we’ve got a really improved team and we’re hoping to make it very far,” said Coppock.

The Falcons lost six players, including a trio of starters, to graduation last year. Those players will be missed, but the team retains a bulk of its regulars from 2017.

Captains are defenders Molly Carroll and Kacey Hartmann, and midfielders Sarah Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Catarina Goncalves.

Other key players, according to Coppock, include Becca Candee on attack and Julia Hartmann and Bella Miceli in midfield.

Strengths, in addition to defense, include athleticism and attitude.

“I think we’re a very athletic team,” said Coppock. “They’re pretty excited; they are fired up. The captains are doing a great job.”

Tough competition stands to come from defending SWC champ Newtown, runner-up Weston, Pomperaug, and New Fairfield.

“Everyone’s good. It’s always a challenge. You can’t take anyone lightly,” said Coppock, adding that in addition to those perennially strong programs are several improving programs, such as New Milford, which pulled off an 11-10 win against Barlow a year ago. “I think there’s more and more parity every year.”

The Falcons will get a chance at redemption in the season opener next Tuesday when New Milford visits for a game starting at 7 p.m.