Weston Parks and Rec programs

The Weston Parks and Recreation Department is offering the following programs. For more information on any of the programs, go online to www.westonct.gov/parksandrec.

Prior to registering online make sure you have updated your household account for 2018 school year.

Summer camp registration: Summer camp registration is available online and in the recreation office. Camps are Junior Eagle Day Camp (children ages 3-5), Soaring Eagle Day Camp (children presently in grades K-2), and Sports Camp (children entering grades 3-8 in September). The flyers and are available at www.westonct.gov/parksandrec.

Public pool permits: The Weston Middle School pool is open for public swim, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:15-7:15 a.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 8-9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 2-5 pm. A permit is required and available in the recreation office or online. Fees: Weston family, $150, Weston adults or non-adults, $100. Daily drop-in fee is $5 per person. For Weston seniors (ages 62 and up) it’s free.

The pool will be closed on May 12 and May 28.

Diving classes (ages 8-up): Learn how to dive or work on your dives with coach Patty Nizlek. Classes are offered on Sunday and Monday. Fee: $150 for five classes either day. Registration has begun. For more information, contact Patty at [email protected].

Lifeguard training: A lifeguard training class and a LGT recertification class will be offered at the Weston Middle School. Classes begin May 4-18. Contact Marta Taddeo at [email protected] if interested. You must be 15-years old by completion of the class.

Little Kickers (ages 3-5): Instructor Kerin Whitmore will again teach this karate class for children ages 3-5. Children will learn the basics of karate, control and discipline through lots of fun games. Wednesdays, April 18-May 23. This class will fill quickly.

Let’s Get Movin’ (preschool): Your child will have fun movin’ and groovin’ in this preschool class. Dates: April 19-May 24. Fee: $113 for six classes.

Hurlbutt spring sports and fitness (grades K-2): This program reflects some of the schools’ physical education programs in addition to other activities. Instructor Cathy Klein will offer the Kindergarten program held on Mondays. Fee: $126 for seven classes. Instructor Wyatt Hallgren will offer the grades 1-2 programs, which is held on Wednesdays and/or Thursdays.

WIS spring sports and fitness (grades 3-5): Instructors Tom Ehret and Dan Ungar will offer this popular spring afterschool program for children in grades 3-5. This program allows children to burn off energy while playing games and is for all athletic levels. Mondays, April 16-June 4; Tuesdays, April 24-June 5; Wednesdays, April 4-May 30; or Thursdays, May 3-June 7.

Trifitness spring camp: Join instructor Pascal Butcher in this Trifitness triathlon and duathlon spring break camp. This program is designed to introduce children ages 7-14 to the sport of triathlon and duathlon. Swimming, cycling and running techniques along with instruction on bicycle safety. Dates: April 9-13. You may register on www.Trifitness.net.

Rise and run (grades K-2): This morning club gives younger athletes an entry into the popular, fun and healthy sport of running. Children will learn the proper techniques of stretching and warm-ups. Dates: April 4-May 30. Time: 7:45-8:15 a.m.

Cardio boxing: Hit It cardio boxing spring session combines upper and lower body exercises that will leave you feeling fit and strong. Wednesdays, April 25-June 6, 7-8 p.m. Fee: $175 for seven classes. Instructor: Cyrece Lehrman.

Summer adult tennis lessons/leagues: The Weston Parks and Recreation Department is interested in offering adult tennis lessons and a tennis league for the summer. Weston residents ages 18 years and older may call 222-2657 for more information, if interested.

Trifitness for adults: Reach your best swimming levels for fitness or competitions. Thursday, 8-9 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Fees: $20 for drop-in $20, or 10 sessions for $150.00. Register at www.trifitness.net or mail to [email protected]. Instructor: Pascale Butcher.

After School running club (grades 3-5): This afterschool Trifitness running club gives younger athletes (grades 3-5) an entry into the popular, fun and healthy sport of running. Dates: April 4-May 30.

Rise and Run (grades 3-5): Instructor Pascal Butcher will offer a morning running club for children in grades 3-5. Dates: April 2-June 4. Time: 7:45-8:15 a.m.

Ultimate Frisbee: This program is for boys and girls in grades 6-8. Dates: April 17-June 5. Please view the flyer on website for more information.

Good Citizen Dog Training: Instructor Janet Metzger will offer a dog training course in May. This seven-week course will be offered either Monday or Saturday. Mondays, May 7-June 25, or Saturdays, May 19-June 30. Fees: $180.00 for Saturday or $210.00 for Monday. Contact Janet at [email protected] to register or for further information.