Weston Babe Ruth Prep wins championship

The Weston Babe Ruth team won the Fairfield County championship on Father’s Say at Kiwanis field in Fairfield.

Winners of 12 of their last 13 games, the Weston boys defeated Fairfield DQ 4-1 on outstanding pitching by Sam Hensinger and Luke Barasch, along with solid defense and timely hitting.

“The team has shown tremendous growth during this season with excellent pitching and timely hitting, and we could not be more proud of this group and their bright Weston baseball futures,” said coach Bob Barasch.

The team includes Bradley Barcello, Jake Selden, Sam Hensinger, Luke Barasch, Ethan Patterson, Scotty Lange, Evan Cavicchia, Jack Weinbrum, Tyler Schiffer, Eric Levine, Gus Bachner, Shea Greene, Soren Covell, Jack Brown and Will Berger.

The team’s coaches were Bob Barasch, Mike Hensinger and Conor Farrell.

Semifinals

Weston had advanced to the championship game with a 5-23 win over previously unbeaten Stratford on June 12 in Stratford,

Weston set the tone early with two runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Weston pitcher Luke Barasch shut down the Stratford running game with two runners picked off first base.

Weston tacked on another run in the third inning to hold a 3-0 advantage. In the bottom of the fifth, Stratford plated two runs to move closer. Shea Greene was brought in to relieve Barasch.

In the sixth and deciding inning, Weston scored twice to gain a 5-2 lead and held on for the seven-inning victory.

Weston’s offense was led by hits from Bradley Barcello, Jake Selden, Luke Barasch, Shea Greene, Jack Weinbrum, Scotty Lange and Tyler Schiffer.

“The team has really come together and continue to grow, they have played excellent fundamental baseball with terrific pitching and timely hitting,” said coach Barasch after the win.