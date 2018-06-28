Weston Adult Soccer League roundup

Results from the opening day of the Weston Adult Soccer League last Saturday:

Team Dacey 3, Team Britz 1

The game started off slow with both teams trying to shake off their winter rust and attempting to get accustomed to new teammates. Eventually the youth of Britz’s team flexed it might as David Sheptovitsky was able to make a run behind the defense on a perfectly weighted ball from Patrick Scully and slotted it home for the 1-0 lead. Neither team was willing to budge after the initial goal with Britz making several breakaway saves and Xavi Egurbide and Scully controlling the center of the field for Team Dacey. Towards the tail end of the first half captain Dacey went off limping with an injury after a tough challenge and Team Britz attempted to take advantage peppering the post and crossbar with several shots, although none of which found their way to the back of the net.

Enjo Ba was finally able to get around Cade Lahn, who was controlling the defense like a mastered tactician, but ultimately his shot ricocheted of both posts and found a home right on the touch line just to be cleared out after several players jockeyed for position. Soon after, Team Dacey’s halftime adjustments started to pay dividends as Sebastian Forero, who was moved back from striker to center mid, found himself alone outside the box and struck an absolute cracker into the side netting inside the goal to level the score. That goal must have been the confidence boost that both Team Dacey and Forero needed as Ba laid the back to the mercurial midfielder, who effortlessly hit a nearly identical shot into the same corner to put Team Dacey up 2-1. Team Britz continued to press the defense of Team Dacey but time and time again Sam Tolkin, Robert Szachelski, James Miller, and Dan Scofield had just enough to limit the scoring chances while Gustavo Reaes gobbled up the necessary saves in net. A final dagger came as Matt Scott dribbled along the goal line and found Igor Krichevsky in the box, who netted the shot for a final score of 3-1 Team Dacey.

Team Pires 2, Team Shrager 1

The late game on Saturday featured a much-anticipated matchup between Team Shrager and Team Pires. Both teams came out of the draft with strong squads and high expectations for the season. Team Pires was missing star striker Tom Cools, strongman defender Chris Gasiewski, and midfield workhorses Wes Hefernan and Mike Levene. Filling in for Teams Pires for the day was the ever energetic Ollie Parker and Stefan Bolea. Team Shrager was missing goalkeeper Anna Sivinski and stalwart Jason Gionis. Alex Toutoungi subbed in goal for the game.

The game started with Team Shrager slowly taking control of possession and building with passes in the Team Pires half, although no scoring chances were produced. Team Pires struggled to build possession in the early stages and delivered long passes over the top to the speedy strike force combination of Chris Crucitti and WASL rookie David Strider, but neither could crack the Team Shrager defense led by their returning captain sweeper, Sebastian Shrager.

Twenty minutes into the first half, Team Pires finally started stringing some passes together. After a long ball to Strider from outside back Kenny Guerin, Strider delivered a pass to Ollie Parker in the box which Parker buried in the left corner of the net to put Team Pires up 1-0.

Team Shrager pressed for the equalizer before the half, and nearly had it when co-captain Conrad Shrager delivered a strong strike that Team Pires goalie Joe DeCanio managed to parry wide with an acrobatic leap. On the resulting corner, C. Shrager put a header onto the bar. Team Shrager continued to press and threaten for the equalizer before the half, creating many chances off long throws and corners, but to no avail, even when Team Shrager used an unconventional, but extremely effective, 12-player formation. However, time and time again, the attacks were stifled by the flawless defensive play of Andre Fankhauser and WASL rookie Sam Chicha for Team Pires.

Early in the second half, Team Pires went up 2-0 on a fast counterattack, using Strider to draw the play wide before he crossed the ball to George Tsaparakis, who volleyed it to Crucitti at the six-yard box, burying the header. Moments later, Team Pires nearly went up 3-0 when Strider crossed a ball into Pires that he laid off to Chicha, who struck a strong volley on net, but Toutongi was up to the task with the save.

Team Shrager then pressed more than ever with both Shrager brothers hungrier than ever for a goal. The goal would come off a powerful throw from Sam Meyer to C. Shrager that he skillfully flicked to an on rushing Larry Lazarides for the goal.

Team Shrager continued to press for the equalizer in the last 10 minutes of the game, but could not crack the Team Pires defensive line led by Fankhauser.