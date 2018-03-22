Umhoefer wins all-around at league championships

The Wilton Y gymnastics team hosted the 2018 Connecticut Southern League championships over the March 3-4 weekend, with more than 300 gymnasts and their respective spectators converging in the gym over six sessions.

Ashley Umhoefer of Weston helped the Wilton Level 6 team take second place all-around. Competing in the 9-11 age group, she took home first place in the all-around, winning first on floor with a jaw-dropping 9.85, first on bars (9.05), and second on both vault and beam (9.5).

At the Emily Fedorko Invitational in Darien on March 10-11, Umhoefer was the second in the all-around for ages 10-11, earning the title of vault champion with an amazing 9.85. She also scored 9.7 on bars (second), 9.65 on floor (fourth) and 9.4 on beam (fourth).

Her effort helped the Wilton Level 6 team finish second all-around.

At the Kristen Warner Invitational in Southington on Feb, 23-25, Umhoefer landed on top of the podium for all four events in the Level 6 (ages 10-11) division, with 9.5 on vault and floor, 9.1 on bars and 9.25 on beam, as she was crowned the undisputed all-around champion.