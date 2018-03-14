Travel basketball: Weston 6B boys reach title game

weston basketball
The Weston 6B boys travel basketball team, which finished second in its division at the county playoffs. From the left, front row: Will Bello, Nick Possick, Zach Selden, Jamie Stack, Jackson Bryce and Colby Lintell; and back row: coach Marcus Cox, Liam Morvillo, Stephen Brentano, Andrew Brentano, Stephen Polizzi and coach Ty Staples-Santos.

The Weston 6B Gold boys basketball team won second place in the Fairfield County Basketball League championship tournament for their division this past weekend.

Weston reached the finals with wins over Southport/Wakeman and Bristol, before losing to Prospect in the finals, 36-31.

The team, which featured Will Bello, Andrew Brentano, Stephen Brentano, Jackson Bryce, Colby Lintell, Liam Morvillo, Stephen Polizzi, Nick Possick, Zach Selden and Jamie Stack, was coached by Marcus Cox and Ty Staples-Santos.

