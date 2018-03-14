Travel basketball: Weston 6B boys reach title game

The Weston 6B Gold boys basketball team won second place in the Fairfield County Basketball League championship tournament for their division this past weekend.

Weston reached the finals with wins over Southport/Wakeman and Bristol, before losing to Prospect in the finals, 36-31.

The team, which featured Will Bello, Andrew Brentano, Stephen Brentano, Jackson Bryce, Colby Lintell, Liam Morvillo, Stephen Polizzi, Nick Possick, Zach Selden and Jamie Stack, was coached by Marcus Cox and Ty Staples-Santos.