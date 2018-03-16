Travel basketball: Waffles finish debut season at 12-5

The Weston fourth grade girls developmental travel basketball team, the Weston Waffles, had a winning record this season of 12-5, ending the season with an eight-game winning streak.

The team had a slow start with only two players having any prior competitive experience, and struggled with fundamentals and teamwork early in the season.

But with hard work and amazing coaching from coaches Ray Banks and Larry Brown, the Waffles succeeded as a team, learned teamwork, and gained skills and confidence individually.

The team featured the following players: Alexis Banks, Lila Brown, Hadley Brown, Zoie Brown, Cyndi Chen, Olivia Crucitti, Annabelle Gil, Drew Gordon, Sarra Grissa, Lily Moskoff and Alice Sullivan.