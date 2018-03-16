Travel basketball: Waffles finish debut season at 12-5

travel basketball
The Weston Waffles fourth grade girls basketball team featured, from the left, back row: coach Larry Brown, Lily Moskoff, Alexis Banks, Cyndi Chen, Alice Sullivan, Sarra Grissa, Olivia Crucitti and coach Ray Banks; and front row: Annabelle Gil, Lila Brown, Hadley Brown, Drew Gordon and Zoie Brown.

The Weston fourth grade girls developmental travel basketball team, the Weston Waffles, had a winning record this season of 12-5, ending the season with an eight-game winning streak.

The team had a slow start with only two players having any prior competitive experience, and struggled with fundamentals and teamwork early in the season.

But with hard work and amazing coaching from coaches Ray Banks and Larry Brown, the Waffles succeeded as a team, learned teamwork, and gained skills and confidence individually.

The team featured the following players: Alexis Banks, Lila Brown, Hadley Brown, Zoie Brown, Cyndi Chen, Olivia Crucitti, Annabelle Gil, Drew Gordon, Sarra Grissa, Lily Moskoff and Alice Sullivan.

