Stablein wins Evans Scholarship for golf caddies

When he was 10 years old, Jimmy Stablein began caddying at the Aspetuck Country Club in Weston. Back then, Stablein had no idea the job would lead to what it did.

Stablein, an Easton resident who recently graduated from Joel Barlow High School, was among 17 students from the East Coast who were awarded the Evans Scholarship — a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies — following a final selection interview at The Union League Club in New York.

Stablein will use the scholarship at Miami University (Oxford, Ohio), which is one of 19 colleges in the United States that partners with the Evans Scholars Program.

The Evans Scholarship is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies. Nearly 1,000 caddies are currently enrolled in colleges as Evans Scholars, and more than 10,600 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded in 1930 by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“I learned about the scholarship through a [Barlow] teammate who also won the scholarship the previous year,” said Stablein, a four-year member of the Barlow boys golf team who served as a senior captain this spring. “His name is Grant Worthington and he currently attends Notre Dame University.

“The application process involved a series of recommendation letters and information from my club and school. I also had to write a letter stating what caddying meant to me and how it’s prepared me for the next chapter.”

Selection criteria for the Evans Scholarship includes caddie record, academics, financial need, and character. At the end of the process comes a final interview.

The Union League Club selection meeting was one of 20 that the Evans Scholars Foundation held across the country. Nationwide, close to 300 caddies were awarded the Evans Scholarship for the 2017-18 selection process.

“The interview at Union League Club was a special day. It started with grabbing lunch in the city with my parents, who helped me be less nervous and just enjoy the moment,” said Stablein. “Once it was my time to speak at the Union Club and answer questions I was glad to see that they really just wanted to hear about my experiences caddying.

“Fortunately, I had a lot of loops to look back on and was happy to talk about a passion of mine that I don’t get to talk about much,” added Stablein. “I stood on a podium and answered eight questions press-conference style. It was definitely intimidating at first, but by the end it was really quite fun.”

Stablein has several reasons why he enjoys caddying.

“First, I thoroughly enjoy the company of the members I’m assigned to,” he said. “With a four-hour round there’s definitely some time for conversation and I always finding myself learning something new and making great connections.

“The golfers do ask for advice, mostly with reading putts,” continued Stablein. “This is also something I enjoy because it is a skill that cannot be mastered and I become a little better with each round. It’s also an extremely rewarding feeling helping a golfer achieve a lower score.”

Another plus for Stabein: He already knows what he will be doing between school years at Miami University.

“I plan on caddying throughout college,” he said. “It has served me as a great summer job and I’ve made many friends at Aspetuck between the workers and members, so I absolutely will continue.”