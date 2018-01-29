Three wrestlers from the Redding Easton Wrestling Club reached the finals and placed second in their weight classes at the Western Connecticut Elementary League Championships on Saturday at Danbury PAL Building.

The youth wrestling tournament drew a field of 300 elementary school-aged wrestlers.

Henry Morris, a second-year wrestler competing in the 55-pound weight class, won his first two matches. In his first match he pinned his opponent in the first period. He won his second match with a 15-3 major decision, before falling in the finals by a 7-2 decision to earn the silver medal.

Also finishing second were third- year wrestler, Kaden Holub in the 75-pound weight class and Scott Romano in the 105-pound weight class.

Holub won his first match 2-0 and his second match with a pin, before falling in the finals to a Ridgefield wrestler.

Romano won his first three matches, all by pin, before losing in the finals to Eric Coones of Danbury.