Weston girls third, boys 14th at SCC invite

The Weston High boys and girls indoor track and field teams both had top-15 finishes at the highly competitive SCC Coaches Invitational meet on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Weston girls scored 38 points to place third overall, while the Weston boys registered 17 points to finish 14th overall.

Kathleen Murphy won the 1,000-meter race in a time of 3:04.86 to lead the Weston girls.

Sophia Rico and Elise Russell both cleared 9’6” to finish second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.

Adding top-eight individual finishes for the Trojans were Ava Zielinski in the 1,600 (sixth, 5:26.45) and Nicole Sztachelski in the 600 (seventh, 1:45.29).

Weston added points in two relays. Maia Kesselmark, Madison Wilson, Zielinski, and Natalie Haythorn were fourth in the 4×400 (4:24.49); and Russell, Hannah Greene, Lauren Bigelow and Sztachelski were fifth in the 4×200 relay (1:53.84)

The Weston boys were led again by senior Tim Lautenbach, who ran an outstanding 1,000-meter race, to place second in a time of 2:32.43. Windham’s Alexander Korczynski won the event in 2:31.98, and both he and Lautenbach qualified for the New Balance nationals. Korczynski, the meet’s outstanding performer, later captured the 3,200 in 9:25.41.

Lautenbach later anchored Weston’s sprint medley relay team to a fourth-place finish in 3:45.39, teaming with Baruch Goodman, Jack Weiss, and Jack Hurst.

Additional points came from Matt Scott, who finished seventh in the 600 (1:27.96), and Sam Chicha, who was seventh in the long jump with a personal-best of 20’6”.

Also getting personal-bests were Chris Lewis in the pole vault (11’6”) and Pascal Hawkins in the 600 (1:30.2).

Notes: The Weston teams will next compete at the Yale Invitational this Friday and Saturday in New Haven.