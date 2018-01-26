Three Weston skaters headed for synchro national finals

Three Weston girls will compete in the national synchronized ice skating championships after their teams earned medals at the 2018 Eastern Synchronized Sectional Championships in Florida.

All three — Arielle Belluck, Jillian Belluck, and Abigail Cohen — skate for the Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team, and their divisions will compete at the national championships in Portland, Ore., in late February.

Arielle Belluck, a senior at Weston High School, is co-captain of Skyliners Intermediate, which won the championship title with its exciting performance to music from the ‘Addams Family’.

Jillian Belluck, a WHS ninth grader, is co-captain of Skyliners Novice, which took the bronze medal with its spirited ‘Phantom of the Opera’ program.

Cohen, a seventh grader at Weston Middle School, skates on Skyliners Juvenile, which won gold with its engaging ‘Hello Dolly’ program.

More than 1,500 synchronized skaters gathered in Florida to compete at the Eastern Sectional Championships.

Of those, Skyliners sent 126 skaters, ranging in age from 7-18.

“We knew we had a strong chance at performing well at Easterns, and we are very proud of the results,” said Josh Babb, Skyliners head coach and director of synchronized skating.

“The skaters have been working incredibly hard, and now our qualifying lines get to compete on the national stage at the U.S. Championships in Portland, Ore., this February.”

The U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships take place Feb. 22-24.

