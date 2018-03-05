Synchronized skating: Weston girls win gold and silver at nationals

The National Synchronized Skating Championships were a rousing success for three Weston girls and their ice skating teams.

The three girls – Arielle Belluck, Jillian Belluck and Abigail Cohen – skate for the Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team, and each of their teams medaled at the national championships in Portland, Ore., last week.

Arielle, a senior at Weston High, is co-captain of Skyliners Intermediate, which won the silver medal with its spirited and creative performance to music from the ‘Addams Family’.

Jillian, a WHS ninth grader, is co-captain of Skyliners Novice, which won the gold medal for the second straight year, this time with a beautifully graceful performance to ‘Phantom of the Opera’.

Abigail, a Weston Middle School seventh grader, co-captains Skyliners Juvenile, which won silver for its entertaining and lively ‘Hello Dolly’ program.

It was the first time in the Skyliners’ 17 years that all five qualifying lines took either gold or silver medals competing against the best skating teams in the nation. No other team in those five divisions had a better overall result than the Skyliners.

The Skyliners Junior and Senior lines have also been named to represent the United States at the upcoming World Synchronized Skating Championships.

For Skyliners Junior, their eighth appearance at Worlds will be in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 16-17. And for Skyliners Senior, their first World Championship appearance ever will be in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 6-7.

Visit www.skylinerssynchro.com to learn more about the Skyliners.