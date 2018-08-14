Soccer: WASL playoff results

Semi-Final 1: Team Pires vs. Team Shrager

Author: Phillip Pires

Editor: Sebastian Shrager

The semifinal last Monday featured last year’s runner-up, Team Shrager, against Team Pires, appearing for the third consecutive year in a semifinal game, but yet to reach a final game. Team Shrager was without its co-captain, Sebastian Shrager and Ben Eglas.

Team Pires was without Stan Okoro and David Strider for this hotly-contested playoff match.

Team Pires seemed to take control of the game from the opening kickoff, controlling the play and possession in the early going.

Team Pires was awarded a free kick outside the box, which Tom Cools struck into the box. With the ball ricocheting between multiple players, the Shrager defense was unable to clear.

Chris Gasiewski finally managed to force the ball into the net to put Team Pires up 1-0.

Team Shrager would respond almost instantaneously. Co-captain Conrad Shrager received the ball in the middle before playing a perfectly-weighted throughball to Sam Meyer.

Meyer struck the ball viciously first-time from 30 yards out, surprising DeCanio in net to make it 1-1.

Unfortunately parity was short-lived for Team Shrager, as Team Pires took the lead again. Andre Fankhauser’s deep throw-in catapulted into the box, where Wes Herfernan tapped it in to score to give Team Pires a 2-1 lead.

Cools then played in a ball between sweeper and outside back into the box to an onrushing Fankhauser. Fankhauser then placed the ball beyond keeper Anna Sivinski to make it 3-1.

Three became four, because despite rookie keeper Sivinksi coming up huge with several major saves — including a 1 v. 1 against Cools, the game was in the balance.

Team Pires and Cools would not be denied forever, as he struck a beautiful free kick cleanly into the goal that froze the young keeper to put Team Pires up 4-1.

To compound matters, Alex Brandfon pulled a hamstring chasing Cools on another play, forcing a tactical change in the lineup.

Cools did not return for the second half, as he was dealing with a mild hamstring strain, but all indications were that he is healing well.

Initially, Team Pires did not look any different on the field, controlling the play in the early moments of the second half.

However, gradually, Team Shrager began to string together passes more and more and started to threaten the Team Pires goal.

After a couple of freekicks from Sebastian Shrager, which Joe DeCanio dealt with admirably, momentum was shifting. The crowd was rooting for the underdog and the rallying cry was heard.

With 20 minutes to go, a corner was delivered into the box, which was cleared only as far as Meyer.

The ball was recycled into the box, onto Jason Gionis’ head, who flicked it onto Conrad Shrager at the back post. With his body falling away from the goal, he hit an amazing fadeaway volley off the underside of the cross bar to bring the score to 4-2.

It was constant Team Shrager pressure, with the occasional counter attack from Team Pires. On one such play, the comeback was nearly put to bed when Captain Pires played a throughball to an onrushing Chris Crucitti, leaving him 1v1 on Anna Sivinksi.

In a harsh moment for Team Pires, Crucitti went down on the play with a devastating hip flexor strain, leaving him out indefinitely and Team Pires with even fewer subs.

Team Shrager continued to attack, and with five minutes remaining, won another corner.

From the resulting corner, Team Shrager drew a penalty kick due to a handball in the box. Conrad Shrager put the penalty away with ease to bring the score to 4-3.

Team Shrager continued to threaten Team Pires, which dropped into a five-defender formation. From there, Team Pires held on to punch their ticket to the WASL final.

Semi Final 2: Team Bear vs Team Dacey

Author: Joseph Dacey

Editors: Jason Bear, Sebastian Shrager

Semifinal number two last Tuesday night lived up to the expectations and then some.

Team Bear, coming into the playoffs with an undefeated regular season and a west division victory, were self-proclaimed underdogs against Team Dacey — who dealt with several injuries and vacations all summer but managed to sneak into the playoffs with the second seed in the east.

The mind games began early, as Team Bear showed off their newly-printed warm-up shirts while their captain orated several inspirational team speeches.

The initial whistle blew and both teams realized quickly that the playoffs bring an intensity not seen in the regular season.

The back-and-forth action continued and just as both teams seemed settled down.

Josh Valentine, the regular season leader in goals and points, struck first for SubLIME on a nifty play that caught Team Dacey off guard. The first half would end with SubLIMe having the only tally on the scoresheet, 1-0.

The second half was a goalie showcase for much of the half. Gustavo Reaes and Ursula Alwang put on an absolute clinic, portraying their skills of punching balls out of the box, coming out to attack strikers with the ball, and making spectacular saves.

Team Dacey continued the attack on offense, with Enjo Ba and Matt Scott wreaking havoc on SubLIME’s defense but nothing would materialize.

Team Dacey’s defense of Luke Simboli, Robert Sztachelski, SammTolkin, James Miller, and Steve Murray limited the goal scoring opportunities and did their best to slow down the young and speedy Valentine duo.

With 20 minutes left in the game and the score still 1-0, panic set in for Team Dacey as it sacrificed a defender and moved up Sebastian Forero, who played a splendid center mid all game, into a striker role with Ba and Scott.

The offense picked up but it took a cheeky play for Team Dacey to finally get on the board in the 85th minute. On a long ball played over the SubLIME defense, Ba realized that he was offsides and stayed out of the play as Scott used his speed to retrieve the ball.

With no other option, Alwang came out of her net to try to deny Scott a shot. She cut off the angle leaving Scott with no ability to shoot but streaking down the middle was Team Dacey captain Joe Dacey.

Scott picked his head up and played the ball through the box to a waiting Dacey who had, what seemed like endless time, to control the ball and plant it securely into the back of the net. The crowd was in shock as they realized they were witnessing an all-time WASL playoff classic.

Overtime was mainly controlled by Team Dacey, who had a few goal-scoring opportunities and several shots that either failed to hit the target or were gobbled up by Ursula. The final whistle blew, and this game was headed for penalty kicks.

The all-important coin toss was won by Team Dacey, which chose to shoot second and put the pressure on SubLIME to score first.

This strategy hit paydirt immediately, as SubLIME’s first kick-taker rattled one off the crossbar to give Team Dacey the advantage. Forero would step up first for Team Dacey and bury his penalty kick giving his team the 1-0 advantage after round 1. Reaes would make an enormous save on SubLIME’s fourth attempt after Valentine and M. Pohle finished their attempts for SubLIME and Robert Sztachelski and Joe Dacey calmly netted their attempts for Team Dacey.

With two misses for SubLIME, it came down to Enjo Ba to seal the game with the fourth attempt for Team Dacey. The captain, the team, and the crowd all struggled to watch as Enjo slowly made his way to the ball and finally broke his streak of missed penalty kicks to end the game. Team Dacey rushed the penalty box to celebrate with Enjo and Gustavo as their playoff dreams continue. Both teams congratulated each other on another hard-fought but clean and well-played game on both sides.