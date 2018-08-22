Soccer: Team Dacey wins WASL final in kicks

Just enough.

Team Dacey only won two games all season, which was just enough to make playoffs.

It lost more games, than the rest of the three-semi-finalists combined, which was just enough to keep morale high. It took the undefeated Team Bear to penalties and won, which was just enough to get to the final.

Then in the final, Team Dacey took the most technically-gifted squad, including MVP Tom Cools, to penalties and beat them, which was just enough to become WASL summer champions. If it sounds like sour grapes, it is not. On the contrary, it is one of the most impressive postseasons seen in WASL history. The grit to grind out performances, to not be deterred by regular season results, to beat both conference winners and become summer champions is quite the impressive feat. They did just enough to be WASL 2018 champion, but that is all that counts.

Team Dacey had a fully fit squad with no injuries to report, while Team Pires was missing Crucitti, who was missing though injury, while both Strider (whose flight was grounded in St. Louis due to the weather) and Heffernan (who was stuck in Grand Central returning from his own business trip out of state), were in doubt and unlikely to make it.

On this overcast Monday, Aug. 13, there was a carnival-like feel in the air, as Team Dacey and Team Pires prepared to lock horns. With Pressman and Seb Shrager, behind the camera and on the mic respectively, the mood was set. The pre-match interviews were followed by the players’ names being read out in front of the record WASL crowd, with estimates running in the 70s. With both teams lined up in front of the bleachers, hand on heart and gaze directed to our beautiful flag, Janna Sturgis gave quite a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. With the pre-match festivities completed, it was time to give the non-paying public what they came for.

Team Pires, lining up in a 4-5-1 formation, dominated the ball and the play in the opening part of the game. The extra man in the midfield allowed them more possession of the ball and with Levene and Pires willing runners from midfield, chances were being created left, right and center. In the first 15 minutes, Cools had a snapshot off a Pires’ pass which sailed over the bar. It was followed by Gustavo Reaes coming out twice in a five-minute span to stop Pires and then Levene in one-on-one situations. Levene was dominating the midfield and nearly got the goal he deserved. He managed to intercept a stray back pass, before striking on goal, which Reaes managed to save. Okoro than found Levene on another pass, but he put it wide. But for Reaes, Team Pires could have been 3-0 up before the 20-minute mark. Team Pires were failing to make their early dominance pay and needed to find a cutting edge.

Cometh the half hour, cometh the man? At the 30-minute mark Wes Heffernan, arrived, which seemed to give Team Pires a little extra impetus. Phil made a tactical change in formation, pushing Heffernan up top with Cools, hoping that it would lead to a goal. It nearly did, when Cools found space down the right wing, before playing the ball down the corridor of uncertainty (or for those who do not follow cricket, no man’s land between the keeper and the penalty spot,) but unfortunately there was no teammate at the back post. Would they rue not making their dominance count? The answer was yes. Team Dacey, against the run of play, had a long-ball clearance from Luke Simboli. It found Enjo Ba in acres of space. He smashed the ball to the near post, but DeCanio pulled out a fabulous save. Unfortunately, he parried the ball to an onrushing Matt Scott, who scored to put Team Dacey 1-0 up.

The goal finally kick started Team Pires into action in the final 10 minutes of the half. A through ball found Fankhauser, rushing towards the goal, with Tolkin close by. A tangle of feet in the box led to a penalty being called in Team Pires’ favor. Up stepped Cools, to coolly slot the ball in the corner. Then after some more hustle from Levene, who was having an outstanding first half, led to a change over in possession, he gave a deflected through ball to Cools near the edge of the box. Cools, while double-teamed, opened up the slightest of spaces to take the shot, which he buried in the far corner of the goal past Reaes, putting his side 2-1 up. With the half about to end, Ba nearly sneaked an equalizer for Team Dacey, but DeCanio was up to the task denying his strike. The half-time whistle blew and everyone was allowed to take a deep breath.

During the interval, a couple awards were handed out. The MVP gong was presented to Tom Cools for his outstanding season, with nine goals in a scarcely-believable four regular-season games plus three goals in the playoffs through halftime of the final. The commissioner’s award was given to WASL Elder Mark Beiler, who is deserving of his accolade, for his efforts behind the scenes, including being our resident statistician and substitute robocaller every season.

Both teams came out pumped up for the second half, with Pires hoping to hang onto his lead. Dacey made an attacking tactical shift, bringing Edwards into the midfield, shifting, Sebastian Forero up top, and moving Matt Scott onto the wing. Although an aggressive move, it did not pay off initially, as the Dacey midfield was being overrun. Fankhauser nearly played in Cools on a through ball, which Reaes was quick off his line to intercept. Then Heffernan had another shot which was blocked by the fearless leader Joe Dacey. Finally, with 15 minutes left in the game, Heffernan, picked up the ball in the middle before dribbling towards the net. With no one closing him down, he hit a shot from the edge of the box that took an awkward deflection off a defender, looping over a wrong footed and stranded Reaes. At 3-1, Team Pires could almost taste victory.

With nothing to lose, Team Dacey threw up Simboli from sweeper, in a desperate attempt to salvage the game. It nearly paid off instantaneously, when Simboli hit a snap shot over the bar, followed by a shot from Forero which DeCanio saved.

Dacey then pulled a goal back. Matt Scott was bursting through the defense, when he was tackled, the loose ball bobbled along the top of the box, before Simboli smashed it home. Game on and seven minutes left in their season. Simboli then went down in the box, but the referee waved away the penalty call. With three minutes left on the clock, Dacey disposed Cools near the top of the box before knocking a high ball into the box, which Ba amazingly controlled before volleying the ball into the bottom left corner. Team Dacey had done just enough to get to extra time.

After giving their final words of encouragement, both teams entered the field for the final 10 minutes of the season. Overtime followed the same pattern, as the rest of the game. Team Pires dominated the early possession, before creating the first chance. Heffernan found himself in space on the right wing and picked his head up. Streaking down the field was Jared Gumaer — who Pires moved to left midfield for the overtime period — screaming for the ball. Heffernan duly obliged, and Gumaer did the service justice with a diving header. 4-3 and Team Pires were 7 minutes from victory.

Team Dacey responded instantaneously. The ball was played into Joe Dacey’s feet in the box, rather than shooting, he showed his leadership and composure, by playing in Enjo Ba, who delivered a shot that DeCanio parried away. Ba picked up the rebound and calmly placed the ball into the net. At 4-4, the last five minutes felt like an eternity as both teams battled to the final whistle and penalties.

Dacey won the toss, and as he did in the semifinal, he chose to shoot second, placing pressure on Team Pires.

Heffernan was up first, he stepped up and skied it.

The following seven penalties were all put away in the following order Forero (D), Cools (P), Dacey (D), Fankhauser (P), Sztachelski (D), Levene (P) and Ba (D). This put the score at Pires 3, Dacey 4 with two penalties left. Up stepped German Joe with a hit to the left, which was saved by Reaes diving to the right. Gustavo was the hero again, as he was a week ago, as Team Dacey became the 2018 WASL Champion.