Adult Soccer: WASL playoffs kicking off

Week 6 of the Weston Adult Soccer League recently completed play. The playoffs begin tonight, with Team Pires facing Team Shrager at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, Team Bear faces Team Dacey. All games are played at Weston High School.

Team Bear v Team Clemens

Author: Jason Bear

Editors: Neal Clemens, Sebastian Shrager

The first goal came about 15 minutes into the match as a recently reinvigorated midfielder, Taccone, dribbled the ball through the midfield, calmly putting subLIME on the board. subLIME kept the pressure on and managed to find the back of the net again as Danny Meyers received the ball in the midfield and played a first time through ball to Eric “Ricky” Nalbandian who calmly slotted it in the goal. Just before the end of the half, subLIME was called for a handball just outside the box. Calmly stepping up to the ball, Anna Glovin placed one of her patented free kicks squarely over the heads of a burly subLIME wall and slotted the ball perfectly into the top of the net, over the outstretched hands of Kevin Valentine. 2-1 at the half.

With only one sub, team Clemens began to feel the impact of subLIME’s pressing youth. Just a few minutes into the half, Nalbandian, played a tremendous through ball into the path of J. Valentine, who smashed a fantastic cross into the feet subLIME, midfielder Daniel Meyers, who hit it home from the edge of the box. Goal four was totally unexpected as young Ryan Pohle decided to wake up from his nap and put away another beautifully crossed ball from Valentine.

But the fans will most likely remember the fifth goal, came after Captain Bear was switched from sweeper to striker. Not known for his football skills, Bear managed to break away from the Clemens defense to find a slashing Danny M who then found the back of the net. 5-1.

Team Bear 5- Team Clemens 1

Man of the Match: Dan Meyers

Team Bear:

Goals: Meyers (2), Nalbandian, R. Pohle, Taccone

Assists: J. Valentine (2) Meyers, Nalbandian, Bear

Cards: None

Absences: Alwang, M. Pohle (injury)

Team Clemens:

Goals: Glovin

Assists: None

Cards: None

Absences: Carreras, Rothlein, Sargent, Beiler, Agnes, Blees

Team Pires v Team Britz

Author: Johan Britz

Editors: Phillip Pires, Sebastian Shrager

Captain Britz’s squad controlled the early possession with a newly aligned midfield, led by David Sheptovitsky and Cade Lahn, moving up from his normal spot at sweeper, into the defensive midfield role. The midfield led to some attacking play and offensive probing. The ref’s whistle favored team Britz midway through the first half as a penalty was awarded for a foul on Britz striker Nick Miner in the box. The penalty was deftly buried into the lower left corner by Egurbide to give the early 1-0 lead to Britz. As has been the experience of team Britz this season, early leads have not been safe, and the trend would continue as Team Pires came on the attack in the later stages of the first half. An assist from Andre Fankhauser found star striker Thomas Cools who placed a masterfully shot ball into the upper ninety and, despite a solid effort by keeper-captain Britz to get a hand on the ball, the ball found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1The first half would end with the score remaining at 1-1, after a Britz save from a Cools free kick.

The whistle struck again in favor of team Britz, early in the second half, as midfielder John Lawless was taken down by an onrushing keeper DeCanio and yet another penalty was awarded after a short discussion by the two referees. This time Sheptovitsky stepped up and placed the ball confidently into the net, putting Team Britz up 2-1. For the first time this season, team Britz regained the lead in the second half! Those good feelings, however, would not last as striker Tsaparakis was found streaking into the box and was found with a pass from Mike Levene which he was able to slot past an on-rushing Britz into the far post to tie the game 2-2. After tensions cooled off, team Pires found themselves on the attack for most of the remaining half as another breakaway lead to a well placed shot by Cools that was put away, following a great slide rule pass from Mike Levene. The fourth goal was scored following a mad scramble in the box off a corner that led to a tap in by Joe “German Joe” Gottschalk, and then Mike Levene added one more strike to make the final tally 5-2 in favor of team Pires.

Team Pires 5- Team Britz 2

Man of the Match: Mike Levene

Team Pires

Goals: Cools (2,) Levene, Tsaparakis, DeCanio

Assists: Levene (3,) Fankhauser, Cools

Cards:

Absences: Pires, Gasewski, Crucitti, Strider, Herfernan, Guerin

Team Britz

Goals: Sheptovitsky, Egurbide

Assists: Miner, Lawless

Cards: None

Absences: Ellis, Hirsch

Team Dacey v Team Shrager

Author: Sebastian Shrager

Editors: Joseph Dacey, Conrad Shrager

The first half started with Team Dacey on the front foot. Captain Dacey and Sebastian Forero were dominating the midfield and the Scott family where being a nuisance on the wings. Despite their dominance, they were unable to break the Shrager defense. Slowly Team Shrager managed to get a foot hold in the game and won a free kick and then a corner. Ben Eglash who is having a fine season to date, found on the right wing after being fed by Sarina Lydisken. He created a yard of space and whipped the ball into the box, which was too hot to handle for James Miller, as he headed into his own net. Team Dacey were not to be deterred and their captain stepped up. Dacey picked up the ball in the middle before finding Forero in space outside the box. Forero then smashed the ball into the top right corner. That was the final goal scoring play of the half.

Team Shrager came out for the second half pumped up gunning for victory. Team Shrager started the stronger of two and were ahead after 60 minutes. Mile bulldozed his way through the Dacey backline, before playing the ball to C. Shrager. He shifted the ball to the left then to the right, but could not make enough space to get a shot off, so he laid the ball off onto an onrushing Eglash. Eglash managed to beat his man before burying the ball past a statuesque Edwards. Two became 3, when Jason Gionis, delivered a 40 yard through ball for Conrad. With a recovering Simboli chasing him, he cut back across him, before shooting at goal. Edwards initially made the save, but C. Shrager made no mistake and put the rebound away. Game over? Not if Team Dacey could do anything about it. Straight away Matthew Scott broke down the left wing and crossed the ball into the box. Carmine Centiempo inadvertently kicked the ball into his own hand.Despite there being no deliberation in the handling of the ball, a penalty was given and Seb Forero duly dispatched the ball into the top right corner. 3-2 and 20 minutes left to play. As Team Shrager did in the beginning of the first half, they were able to withstand the pressure at the end of the second half. With a Brandfon defense of Corey, Alex & Noah, shielded by Morgan Dunbar, a battlefield promotion to defensive midfield and Anna Siviniski cleaning up anything that came through, the defensive unit managed to see the game out without further score. 3-2 the final and the standings at the end of the week 6 are positionally exactly the same as at the end of game week 5.

Team Shrager 3- Team Dacey 2

Man of the Match: Conrad Shrager

Team Shrager

Goals: Miller O.G., Eglash, C. Shrager

Assists: Eglash, C. Shrager

Cards: Mile (Y)

Absences: Parker, Lazarides, Marryiappa, Meyer, DeMattio

Team Dacey

Goals: Forero (2)

Assists: Dacey

Cards: None

Absences: Ba, Raes, Bieles, Sztachelski, Murray