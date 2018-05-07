Special Olympics Connecticut will hold its 2018 Southern Time Trials presented by GE at Weston High School this Saturday, May 12, from 8:30 to 4. The event is free and all are invited to come out and cheer on the athletes.

This annual event gives athletes of all abilities from the region opportunities to compete in track and field, swimming and tennis after months of training and preparation. More than 1,000 athletes and Unified Sports® partners are expected to participate. An additional 200 coaches and 600 volunteers are expected to support the event.

The Southern Time Trials is a qualifying event for the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games state competition over the weekend of June 8-10 at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, the Hamden Hall Country Day School Skiff Street Athletic Complex in Hamden, and Yale University West Campus in Orange.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 12,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports® partners — their teammates without disabilities.

For more information about the event and Special Olympics — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — go here.

In addition to GE, sponsors of this year’s Southern Time Trials include Praxair, a Platinum Sponsor, and NBC Sports, a Gold Sponsor. The Frederick A. Deluca Foundation, Weston Kiwanis and XL Catlin are Bronze Sponsors and JLL, NYAC, TD Bank and Synchrony Financial are Supporting Sponsors. Contributing Sponsors include Emera Energy, Purdue Pharma and the Weston PBA.