Softball: Trojans fall to Bridgeport Central

Returning to action after a stretch of 10 days since its first game, the Weston High softball team suffered a 21-13 loss at home on Tuesday to Bridgeport Central.

The Trojans (0-2) had rallied from a 12-6 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, but the Hilltoppers responded in their next at-bat with six runs to take an 18-12 lead.

Maddie Culkin had a big day at the plate for Weston, going 4-for-5 with a triple, home run, walk, three runs scored and three RBI.

Notching two hits each were Annabelle Sanok (2-for-4, walk, run, 3 RBI), Annalise Icatar (2-for-3, three walks, double, run, RBI), Sam Phillips (2-for-4, walk, two runs, RBI) and Meghan Brennan (2-for-4, walk, run 2 RBI).

Cassidy Nosenzo had a hit and walk, scored two runs and drove in a run. Isabella St. Angelo walked three times and had a run scored and RBI, and Mallory Rogers walked and had an RBI.

Linnea Bailor scored a run and drove in two runs, and Emma Hoffman scored. Caitlin Grogan walked.

Icatar started and took the loss, going four innings and allowing 13 runs on 11 hits and four walks, with two strikeouts.

Culkin threw three innings, giving up eight runs on two hits and nine walks, with four strikeouts.