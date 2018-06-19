Redding Parks and Recreation summer camps

The Redding Parks and Recreation Department is offering over 20 different camp options this summer. All residents and non residents are welcome to enroll. Online enrollment is available here. Call 203-938-2551 with any camp questions.

Baseball Camp is held July 30-Aug. 2 from 9 to 2 and is designed to teach and inspire campers ages 8-13 to work hard and become better, more complete baseball players. All areas of the game will be addresses through a variety of drills and practice sessions under the guidance of camp director, Mark Kilburn, former MLB player Jose Del Moral and high school standout Chris Huzil. Throughout the week campers progress will be monitored while promoting good sportsmanship. The last day campers will be placed on teams for a all-star final game. All players need to wear pants daily, have cleats and their own baseball glove. Camp is held Monday through Thursday on the Redding Community Center baseball field. Friday is used as a rain makeup. The fee is $190.

The staff of US Sports Institute will be directing Basketball Camp this summer from Aug. 6-10 from 9 to 12:30. Throughout the week players will develop their dribbling, passing and shooting skills. Each day will end with small-sided games where coaches will encourage good sportsmanship and teamwork. Participants will develop an understanding of offensive and defensive plays, and will be encouraged to implement these into a scrimmage. The camp is designed to promote success for the age group at hand. Camp will be held in the RCC gym. The fee is $189. A special Basketball Squirts Camp will be offered from 3:30-4:30 for campers ages 3-5. The fee is $99.

Fairfield County Tennis Camp LLC will offer three different weeks, June 28-30, July 23-26 and Aug. 20-23. Campers ages 5-8 and 9-12 will learn a different stroke each day. This camp includes instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve, and volley in game situations. There is also an optional cross-training component to this camp to facilitate coordination as well as improve endurance. Games such as soccer and kickball will be played. Bring your own racquet. Racquets will be available for sale through instructors. All PeeWee and Junior participants receive a free water bottle. Monday through Thursday. Friday will be used as a rain date. The fee is $175. PeeWee camp for ages 3-4 is $55. Week 1 is a three-day camp. The fees are $131 and $41. Age groups will meet at the following times: 3-4 year olds, 9-9:30, ages 5-12, 9:30-12:30

Hands On Science Enrichment LLC of Redding presents a week of science fun June 27-29 from 9 to 3:30. This full-day camp will focus on elementary science topics. Children will perform experiments to learn about electricity, magnetism, chemistry, matter anatomy, senses, insects, plants, weather, geology, and aeronautics. The following are just a few of the activities your campers will do — construct an electromagnet, electroplate a coin, wire circuits, make silly putty, test chemicals, make chalk, create a submarine, build a bug, meet giant insects, touch real skulls, dig for real fossils, erupt a volcano, and assemble and launch a rocket 1,000 feet into the air. Camp is held at the Redding Grange, 399 Newtown Turnpike. Camp is a three-day week. The fee is $176. Campers will supply their own snack, lunch and drinks; no peanuts.

NOVA Speed, Agility and Quickness Camp will be held Monday-Thursday, Aug. 6-9, from 9 to noon. Training in speed, agility and quickness has been proven to have the greatest impact in improved athletic performance versus any other type of training. In the NOVA camp, athletes will learn, proper mechanics for maximum acceleration and speed development in any field, court or track sport, movement skills required in all sports to improve reaction time and multi-directional speed and coordination while reducing the potential for injury. The emphasis in camp is on learning in small groups to maximize skill acquisition and retention as well as conditioning. Pre-and Post -skill analysis is provided to benchmark improvements during the week.

The camp is led by Kevin Foley, who is an internationally certified speed and agility specialist (CSAS), USATF Level II certified coach in sprints, hurdles and relays and a certified high school strength and conditioning coach (HSSCS). The fee for camp is $190 and will be held at the Joel Barlow track.