Redding C.C. members raise $4,000 for First Tee

On Saturday, May 26, before the sun peeked over the horizon, eight hearty souls with 35 pounds of “sticks” on their backs embarked on a 22.5-mile journey through the rolling hills of Redding.

Their mission: to raise money for the First Tee, a national charitable organization whose mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

The eight individuals, all members of the Redding Country Club, carried their clubs (sticks) while walking and playing 54 holes of golf. With the financial backing of the RCC membership, the Longest Day marathon, which started at 5 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m., raised $4,000 for the Connecticut chapter of the First Tee.

Mark Moriarty, senior director of operations at the chapter, was thrilled.

“We (The First Tee of Connecticut) are so thankful to the Redding Country Club community for their support of our mission through their Longest Day Marathon over Memorial Day Weekend,” he said. “This event is a wonderful example of supporters giving back to and through the game of golf and this generous $4,000 donation will allow our chapter to continue offering our existing programs while also working to expand our impact within and beyond the game for young people across Connecticut.”

The Longest Day, a brainchild of RCC member Dana Taylor, is now in its fifth year.

“It’s a great way to get some exercise and to enjoy the game we are so fortunate to play while at the same time giving back to others in the community,” he said.