Play Ball for All clinic on Saturday

Weston’s Play Ball For All will host its next free youth fun and fundamentals baseball clinic on Saturday, June 16, at Morehouse Field in Weston.

The clinic will host more than 40 young program participants, ages 8-13, from the Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County, based in Norwalk. This three-hour clinic will be followed by a picnic for the group.

The Play Ball For All mission is to bring the game of baseball to underserved youth from surrounding communities. The clinics are run by local volunteer coaches and are assisted by local Little League alumni players who act as peer mentors.The goal is to spur organic growth of local community baseball and promote volunteerism at early stages through mentor and leadership opportunities for our local athletes.

“For many of these kids this is their first experience with baseball and we want to have our local coaches and youth mentors engage the group with a positive and fun afternoon of baseball and bonding,” said Play Ball For All founder Bob Barasch.

Established in 1956, the nonprofit Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County is the largest provider of children’s mental health services in the region. Each year the center’s team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and clinical therapists provides evidence-based mental health therapies to more than 600 children and 1,500 family members who live in Norwalk, Westport, Weston, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien.

The child guidance center provides services in both English and Spanish that are available to all families regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about Child Guidance Center programs or to make a donation, click here, or call at 203-299-1315.