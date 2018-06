Upcoming Easton Community Center activities

Upcoming sports classes and activities at the Easton Community Center are listed below.

To register or view the Spring and Summer Brochure, click here.

Skill Development Basketball Camp with Tom Betzig — ages 7-13, July 9-13, 9 to 1 (lunch included). Members $185; non-members $220. Code 311080-01;

Basketball Training with Matt Whalen — ages 5-7, July 30-Aug. 3, 9 to 11:30 a.m. (lunch not included). Members $160, non-members $180. Code 311080-03;

The Well-Rounded Player Clinic (basketball) — ages 8-13, July 30-Aug. 3, 9 to 1 (lunch included). Members $185, non-members $220. Code 311080-04;

Parent & Tot Playgroup — ages 1-3, Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., July 13-Aug, 10 (five sessions). Members $65, non-members $85. Code 319280-01;

Skateboarding 101 — ages 7-14, Thursdays, 6-6:45 p.m., July 12-Aug. 16 (six sessions). Members $90, non-members $108. Code 321590-01;

Puppy Kindergarten — ages 16-over, 6:15-7:15 p.m., July 25-30 (six sessions). Members $120, non-members $145, Code 305840-01;

Adult Dog Obedience — ages 16-over, 7:15-8:15 p.m., July 25-30 (six sessions). Members $120, non-members $145. Code 305840-02;

Intro to Bead Stringing — ages 16-over, Mondays, 7-8:30 a.m., June 18-July 16 (four sessions). No class on July. Members $110, non-members $125. Code 332531-01;

Beginner & Intermediate Yoga — ages 18-over, Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m., June 26-Aug. 28 (10 sessions). Members $125, non-members $150. Code 349160-03;

Saturday Yoga — ages 18-over, Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., June 30-Sept. 1 (10 sessions). Members $125, non-members $150. Code 349160-05;

Saturday Pilates — ages 18-over, Saturday, 11 to noon, June 20-Sept. 1 (10 sessions). Members $125, non-members $150. Code 349160-07.