Mitchell named to conference All-Sportsmanship Team

Dana Mitchell of Weston was named to the New England Small College Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team earlier this month.

Mitchell, a senior on the women’s lacrosse team at Wesleyan College, also won the honor in 2016.

The NESCAC All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes from each varsity sport who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to sportsmanship, and who exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, opponents and spectators. They display sportsmanship, not only as a participant in their sport, but also as a spectator and in their everyday lives.

The Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team turned in a historic season this spring, ending with a program-best 12-7 record. The Cardinals set records for wins and claimed their first-ever NCAA tournament victories when they beat Messiah (13-10) and St. John Fisher (11-6) in the first and second rounds of the NCAA DIII tournament

Wesleyan’s season ended in the third round with a loss to No. 6 Amherst. The Cardinals were ranked 15th in the national polls.