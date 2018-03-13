Yu leads Barlow swimmers at Class M trials

Junior Andrew Yu led the way for the Joel Barlow boys swim at the Class M state championship qualifying meet on Saturday at Masuk High School in Southbury.

With a pair of top-eight finishes at prelims, Yu advanced to two A Finals at the Class M meet, which takes place Wednesday night at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.

Yu’s best performance came in the 100-yard breaststroke. His time (1:01.13) was the second fastest at prelims, trailing only the 59.16 recorded by Weston senior standout Charles Palsho.

In the 200 individual medley, Yu had the sixth fastest qualifying time (2:03.38) at the Class M trials. Finishing ahead of Yu were Nathan Katz of Weston (1:56.03), Holden Hoon of Wethersfield (2:00.24), Christopher Wu of Hand-Madison (2:00.70), Sam Tesko of Suffield/East Windsor (2:02.47), and Daniel Chen of Hand-Madison (2:02.64).

Also qualifying for the A Finals (top eight in each event at trials) for Barlow was sophomore Max Nonnemacher, who had the sixth fastest time (4:57.52) in the 500 freestyle. Nonnemacher trailed Alfred North Hansen of Notre Dame-West Haven (4:37.79), Timothy Joyce of Bethel (4:42.13), Joshua Franco of Weston (4:52.00), Tyler Merritt of Hand-Madison (4:53.52), and Joseph Nizzardo of Masuk (4:53.57).

Nonnemacher qualified for the B Final (9th-16th at trials) in the 200 freestyle, placing 15th in a time of 1:56.03.

Also advancing to the B Finals were two Barlow relay teams. Nonnemacher, Yu, James Gombos, and Jake Bernard finished 10th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.79, and Nonnemacher, Connor Frederickson, Bernard, and Yu placed 14th in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:44.67.

Qualifying for the C Final (17th-24th at trials) was Barlow’s 200 freestyle relay team of Frederickson, Ryan Thomas, Kai Koslov, and Gombos, which finished 17th at prelims with a time of 1:50.24.

Notes: Barlow did not score any points at the diving portion of the Class M meet, which took place last Friday at Bulkeley High School in Hartford.

The swimming finals were originally scheduled for Tuesday night at Wesleyan University in Middletown but were moved to Wednesday in West Hartford due to snow.

The Falcons finished 12th at last year’s Class M championship with 188 points.

Weston is the reigning Class M state champion.