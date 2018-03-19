Yu 13th in breaststroke for Barlow at State Open

The Joel Barlow boys swim ended its season by tying for 36th place at the State Open championship on Saturday at Yale University in New Haven.

The Falcons had 14 points to match Wilton and Manchester.

Junior Andrew Yu — the only Barlow swimmer to qualify for the State Open — provided all of the Falcons’ 14 points. Yu finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.18.

Fairfield Prep senior Oliver Rus edged Ridgefield senior AJ Bornstein by one-hundredth of second to win the breaststroke for a second straight year. Rus had a time of 55.18 and Bornstein had a time of 55.19. Both swimmers bested the previous meet-record time of 55.78 that Rus had set last season.

Greenwich (487.5 points) won the State Open team title for the sixth consecutive year. Fairfield Prep was second with 457 points.

Two South-West Conference schools finished in the top 10. Pomperaug was fifth with 302.5 points and Weston placed 10th with 225 points.

