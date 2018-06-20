Yerina returns as Barlow boys basketball coach

The new head coach of the Joel Barlow boys basketball team won’t need a tour of the school.

Pat Yerina, who previously coached the Falcons for five seasons in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has been hired to replace Matt Whelan. Whelan recently announced he was leaving to become head coach of the Norwalk High boys basketball team.

Yerina, a former standout player at Fairfield University, has been the head coach at Bunnell High in Stratford for the last 21 years. Earlier this month, Yerina announced that he was leaving Bunnell, saying that he wanted a change.

That change was a return to his coaching roots.

“Barlow was my first head coaching job (1988-1992),” wrote Yerina in a statement to Barlow Athletic Director Mike Santangeli saying he had accepted the job. “I am ready to get to work.”

“I would have been an idiot not to hire him,” said Santangeli about Yerina. “He’s won a state championship and league championships and has a great reputation as a coach. Plus, he is familiar with Barlow.”

Although the position was open for less than two weeks, Santangeli said he received 18 applications. From that list, five candidates were invited for interviews.

“Pat stood out,” said Santangeli. “He was definitely the strongest candidate, and we are fortunate to have him back at Barlow.”

Yerina’s teams won 305 games during his long tenure at Bunnell. Under Yerina, the Bulldogs won the only state title in program history, beating Naugatuck in the 2015 Class L finals. Yerina was named the New Haven Register State Coach of the Year at the end of the 2014-15 season, when Bunnell also won the South-West Conference championship.

Yerina played high school basketball in California and then went to Fairfield University, where he averaged nearly 11 points and six rebounds and played on the first Stags team to compete in the NCAA tournament in 1986. Following college, Yerina was an assistant coach at St. Joseph in Trumbull before taking over as Barlow’s head coach.

After accepting a new job and moving back to California, Yerina became the head coach at his alma mater, Crespi High School in Encino. He then returned to Connecticut and began his long run as Bunnell’s head coach.

——————————————————————————————————————————

This story will be updated.