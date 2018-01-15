Wrestling: Weston wins three of four matches

The Weston High wrestling team went 3-1 on Saturday at the Kearney Duals at Staples High School.

Weston defeated Fairfield Prep, 54-24, New Haven, 54-30, and Staples, 43-42. The Trojans edged Staples based on the criteria of having the most wrestlers to score first.

Going 4-0 on the day were Jack Tunney at 106 pounds (two pins and two forfeits), Breon Phifer at 132 (two pins, two forfeits) and Alec McGlone at 172 (three pins, forfeit).

Julian Schlossberg (120 pounds) and Camillo Fontana (182) each had a pin and two forfeits, while Anthony Fontana (138) had two pins. Charles Gallardo (22) had three forfeit wins and Connor Trail (195) had two forfeits.