Wrestling: Three champs for Barlow at Ludlowe tourney

The Joel Barlow wrestling team had three champs at Saturday’s Jonathan Law Invitational in Milford.

Winning titles were Josh Brault at 106 pounds, Ben Coppock at 152, and Carson LiCastri at 171. Charlie Prather placed fourth at 113 pounds.

Brault, the top seed at 106, scored an 8-1 decision over Matt Divito of East Haven in the finals. He was 3-0 on the day with a pin, major decision and decision.

Coppock, also seeded first, was 3-0 on the day with three pins, including a pin at 1:19 in the finals over Theran Vanase of Norwich Free Academy.

LiCastri, the top seed at 170, won his first two matches by pin in less than 22 seconds, before scoring a 10-5 decision in the finals over Zavian Arroyo of Platt.

Prather lost a close 6-4 decision to James Rondini of Platt in the third-place match at 113. He had lost in the semifinals in a 6-4 overtime decision to top-seeded Victor Garcia of East Haven. He won his first wrestleback match by pin. He was 1-2 on the day.

At 126 pounds, Walter Alverez was 2-2. He reached the semifinals with two pins, before losing to second-seeded Isaiah Ross of Platt. In the consi semifinals he lost in overtime, 6-4, to Alec Devito of East Haven.

At 220 pounds, Ben El-Wardany was 1-2 with a pin. He just missed advancing to the third-place match with a 3-2 loss to Ceasar Flores of Platt in the consi semifinals.

Barlow finished seventh in the team standings (out of 24 teams that scored) with 96 points.