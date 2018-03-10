Weston’s Simmons wins Class M diving title

Weston High senior Liam Simmons won his second state title in three years on Friday, capturing the Class M diving championship at Bulkeley High School in Hartford.

He totaled 438.8 points to beat runner-up Hadden Gaunt of Wethersfield by more than 10 points.

Simmons won the Class S title as a sophomore. Last year he placed second in Class M.

Three other Weston divers finished in the top 15 on Friday. Parker Smith was sixth with 338.25 points, followed by Nikita Moffley (ninth, 325.2 points) and Owen Simmons (15th, 296.2 points).

The Trojans ended the day with 82 points to lead in the overall standings, followed by Wethersfield (61) and New Fairfield (53).

The swimming preliminaries are today at Masuk High School, starting at 3:30. The swimming finals are Tuesday at Wesleyan University.

Weston is going for its sixth straight state title, and second straight Class M title.