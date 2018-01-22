Weston wrestling: Phifer third at New Milford tourney

Breon Phifer’s third-place finish was the highlight for the Weston High wrestling team at Saturday’s New Milford Tournament.

Phifer finished the day 4-1 in the 132-pound weight bracket, with four pins. He reached the semifinals with pins of Caleb Lupinski of Brookfield (at 3:02) and Mike Agate of Notre Dame-Fairfield (at 4:23), before losing by pin to top-seeded (and eventual champ) Colin Lindner of New Milford.

In the wrestlebacks, Phifer won by pin over Adam Arnaout of Fairfield Ludlowe at 1:32, before pinning Trey Harris of Wilton at 4:44 in the third-place match.

Weston placed 10th out of 21 teams in the tournament, with Phifer accounting for four of the Trojans’ nine wins.

Jack Tunney (106 pounds), Tony Fontana (138), Alec McGlone (170), Camillo Fontana (182) and Anthony Martine (285) were all 1-2 with a pin.