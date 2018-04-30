Weston softball team routs Kolbe, 16-1

Andi Icatar pitched a two-hitter to lead the Weston High softball team to a 16-1 win in five innings at Kolbe Cathedral on Monday.

Icatar walked three and struck out four. The Cougars’ lone run was unearned.

Sammy Phillips and Jordan Klebenow each had a home run for the Trojans, who improved their record to 4-7.

Weston jumped out quickly with four runs in the top of the first, capped off by Phillips’ three-run homer to centerfield.

In the third the Trojans scored four more runs, highlighted by a three-run triple by Eliza Maestri, who scored on Meghan Brennan’s RBI ground-out.

Weston parlayed one hit, three walks and two hit batsmen into five runs in the top of the fourth, and scored three runs in the fifth, highlighted by Klebenow’s solo homer.

Maestri went 2-for-3 with triple, four RBI and two runs, while Tess Travers went 2-for-3.

Getting one hit each were Phillips (1-for-3, home run, walk, four RBI, two runs), Maddie Culkin (1-for-2, two walks, three runs, RBI), Klebenow (1-for-3, home run, walk, RBI, run), Mallory Rogers (1-for-2, two walks, three runs) and Icatar (1-for-3).

Cassidy Nosenzo walked three times and scored twice, while Brennan had a walk and one RBI. Emma Hoffman scored two runs and Annabelle Sanok scored once.