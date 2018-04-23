Weston softball team plays best defensive game in loss to Masuk

Under the surface of the Weston High softball team’s 12-0 loss to Masuk at home on Monday were some positives for coach David Lustberg and his Trojans.

“Our goal today was to play our best game knowing they have two outstanding pitchers and we weren’t going to score more than a couple runs, if any,” said Lustberg, adding that his fielders did their part by not committing an error. “Even in the games we won we didn’t play this well defensively.”

Among the highlights, defensively, was a close play at third base in the top of the fifth inning. Masuk’s Emily Anderson singled and was thrown out trying to go first to third on a single up the middle by Megan McFarland. Weston centerfielder Sammy Phillips threw to shortstop Madelyne Culkin, who relayed to third baseman Andi Icatar, who applied the tag as Anderson slid into third. That ended the frame.

“If we can play that kind of defense against the teams that are on our level we’re going to come out with a bunch of wins,” Lustberg said. “Every player made plays today – and no errors,”

Lustberg credited his corner outfielders, Jordan Klebenow in left and Caitlin Grogan in right, along with second baseman Mallory Rogers and first baseman Eliza Maestri for making nice plays.

“Their fielders made the plays,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said.

Masuk had plenty of patience at the plate and worked 17 walks off Weston pitching.

The Trojans fell to 2-7 and the Panthers improved to 10-0.

Masuk has a highly-experienced team with all but one player back from last year’s team. Weston has a mix of veterans and newcomers with a trio of freshmen in the lineup.

“The freshmen are learning and the seniors are carrying us along, and we’re improving,” Lustberg said.

The fact Masuk didn’t end the game via the 12-run mercy rule until one out in the top of the final inning was another small win in this defeat for the Trojans.

“To force them to seven innings, outstanding,” Lustberg said.

After all, the Panthers had scored 12 or more runs four other times this spring, and they’ve posted eight shutouts, and also allowed just one run to St Joseph of Trumbull.

Masuk starting pitcher Sam Schiebe went two innings, and Madison Procyk tossed the final four frames. They combined to strike out 14 batters.

Culkin denied a no-hit performance with a solidly-hit triple into the left-center field gap with two outs in the fourth inning.

Montana Killoran ended the game when she homered to left in the seventh. She also singled. Other Masuk players with hits were Megan McFarland with two singles, and Emily Lange, Gretchen Bunovsky, Alexa Bacoulis, Procyk and Anderson each with a single.