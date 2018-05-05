Weston softball team holds off Red Devils, 11-8

The Weston High softball team withstood several comeback attempts by Stratford to score an 11-8 win at home on Friday.

The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first and never trailed. They led by three or four runs at three points but every time the Red Devils countered to cut the deficit to one.

Andi Icatar got the win with a complete-game effort. She gave up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits and three walks.

Angela Grindrod took the loss, going six innings and giving up 11 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks.

Weston improved to 5-11 overall and 3-5 in the South-West Conference. Stratford dropped to 7-8. 2-6 SWC.

Stratford scored in the top of the first on an RBI double by Grindrod. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when Maddie Culkin tripled and scored on a bunt by Mallory Rogers, who eventually moved to third and stole home.

Weston scored four times in the second. Eliza Maestri got things going with a lead-off double, scoring on an error on Tess Travers’ grounder. Travers later stole home and Icatar capped things off with a two-run single.

Stratford cut the lead to 6-3 with a run in the third and Weston answered in the bottom half when Sammy Phillips walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

The Red Devils rallied back with four runs in the fourth to cut the lead to 7-6, highlighted by RBI singles by Rachel Newall, Grindrod and Naidrea Alston.

Singles by Culkin and Rogers and a sacrifice fly by Icatar plated two runs for Weston in the fourth. Stratford came right back with two in the fifth, with RBI singles by Skyler Boibeaux and Grindrod. They tying run was thrown out at the plate, however, to end the inning, on Culkin’s relay throw to catcher Jordan Klebenow.

Weston took the 9-8 lead into the sixth, when it scored two insurance runs thanks to RBI singles by Phillips and Cassidy Nosenzo.

Icatar retired the final six batters she faced to seal the win.

Culkin on the day was 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Rogers went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Phillips was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and one RBI.

Also getting hits were Icatar (1-for-3, 3 RBI), Annabelle Sanok (1-for-1, run), Nosenzo (1-for-4, RBI) and Maestri (1-for-2, double, walk, run).

Grindrod was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Stratford and Alston went 3-for-4 with one RBI.