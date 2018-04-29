Weston softball team suffers 9-4 loss to Bethel

Visiting Bethel scored three times in the top of the first and never trailed, scoring a 9-4 win over the Weston High softball team on Saturday.

Anika Haskett got complete-game victory on the mound for Bethel, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks. She struck out five.

Andi Icatar went the distance for Weston, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and five walks. She had four strikeouts.

For the Trojans (3-9), Mallory Rogers was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored, and Sammy Phillips was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Jordan Klebenow had a double and scored a run, and Cassidy Nosenzo singled and scored.

For Bethel, Mary Muttersbaugh (triple), Haskett (double) and Sara Reseska each had two hits.

Bethel scored three in the first, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to lead 9-0 after five and a half innings.

Weston scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth. Klebenow led off with a double down the left-field line, went to third on a bunt single by Rogers and scored on a passed ball

Nosenzo followed with a single to centerfield. Phillips beat out an infield hit for a single and stole second to put runners on second and third. Nosenzo and Phillips both scored on a throwing error.