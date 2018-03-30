Weston softball looking to surpass 10-win mark

For the Weston High softball team’s four senior captains, it’s been a steady march forward the last four years.

Jordan Klebenow, Mallory Rogers, Andi Icatar and Sammy Phillips all started as freshmen, when the Trojans notched only four wins. The wins total went to six their sophomore year, and to nine last season. Now the goal is to get over the 10-win mark.

“We’re hoping to go forward again this year,” said head coach Dave Lustberg.

Weston graduated shortstop Julia Neufeld, who led the team in hitting (.485), hits (33), runs (27), doubles (7) and home runs (2) last season, along with first baseman Samantha Hurwitz, who batted .288, and right fielder Nicole Blitzer.

Returning starters include Klebenow at catcher. An all-South-West Conference pick last season, she was second on the team in hitting (.435), hits (30) and runs (17), and led the Trojans in RBI (22).

Rogers, who played third last year, moves to shortstop. Last year she was third on the team in hitting (.411) and hits (23), and second in runs (17). She also had 10 RBI.

Klebenow and Rogers tied for second on the team in stolen bases (12).

On the mound the Trojans return Icatar, who has pitched in every game over the last three years. Last season she went 7-12, with a 3.73 earned run average.

Icatar also made an impact with her bat, hitting .286 with 18 hits and 16 RBI.

This year, however, the team adds a much-needed second pitcher in junior transfer Maddy Caulkins, who will also play third base and provide another strong bat at the top of the lineup.

“Andi’s been a workhorse. It will be nice for her, whether they alternate games or split games. I think she’ll be fresher,” said Lustberg.

Rounding out the infield are two new starters, junior Eliza Maestri at first base and freshman Eliza St. Angelo at second base.

The outfield will again be anchored by Phillips (9 hits, 16 runs) in centerfield, with senior Caitlin Grogan taking over in right field. Starting in left field will be either freshman Tess Travers or senior Gabby Reynolds.

The team also returns last year’s DH, sophomore Meghan Brennan (9 hits, 7 runs).

Lustberg said the team’s top five hitters in the order — Klebenow, Rogers, Caulkins, Icatar and Phillips — should be very productive. He hopes the bottom of the order, while young, will make strikes as the season goes along.

“The lower half has a lot of really inexperienced kids but the girls at the top of the order are coming off really great years,” he said.

The Trojans open the season on Saturday at noon, at Abbott Tech in Danbury.

Weston softball

Last year: 9-12

Post-season: lost to Stonington in first round of Class M playoffs, 17-2.

Key losses: SS Julia Neufeld (all-Patriot), 1B Samantha Hurwitz.

Top returners: senior C Jordan Klebenow (all-SWC), senior SS Mallory Rogers, senior P/3B Andi Icatar, senior CF Sam Phillips (all-Patriot).

Key newcomers: junior P/3B Maddy Caulkins, freshman 2B Eliza St. Angelo.