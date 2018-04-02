Weston softball, baseball teams lose openers

The Weston High baseball and softball teams opened the season on Saturday with lopsided losses on the road.

Softball

Abbott Tech 24, Weston 12

Abbott Tech scored seven times in the bottom of the first to take a 7-1 lead and never looked back, defeating the Weston softball team 24-12 in Saturday’s season opener in Danbury.

The Wolverines finished the game with 14 hits and 13 walks. The Trojans had 10 hits and nine walks.

Cassidy Nosenzo led Weston at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, walk, 4 RBI and two runs scored.

Maddie Culkin went 2-for-4 with two walks and an RBI.

Jordan Klebenow had a hit and walked twice, scoring two runs. She also had three stolen bases. Mallory Rogers and Eliza Maestri each had a hit, walk and two runs scored.

Isabella St. Angelo had a double and scored a run, and Meghan Brennan also had a hit.

Klebenow, Rogers, Brennan and Sammy Phillips each had 1 RBI. Phillips walked and scored two runs

Baseball

Westhill 11, Weston 0

Westhill broke open a 0-0 game with an 11-run fourth inning, sending the Weston baseball team to an 11-0 loss in five innings in the season-opener on Saturday in Stamford.

The Vikings sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, after Daniel Olin had retired the first nine batters over the first three innings.

Daniel Santa Maria (1-for-2 with a walk) had Weston’s only hit. He also stole two bases. Robert Constantine also walked.

Olin started and went three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out four. All eight runs were unearned.

Andrew Weinbrum allowed three runs on four hits in one-third inning of relief.