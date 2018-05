Weston seniors commit to play on collegiate level

Thirteen Weston High School senior student athletes signed their commitment letters to play on the collegiate level at a ceremony last week at the school.

The athletes, along with their sport and college, were:

Jason Baisley — Colby College (lacrosse);

Max Chayet — Williams College (crew);

Earnest Chen — Yale University (crew);

Petra Friden — Smith College (soccer);

William Grotto — Cornell University (crew);

Brian Kennedy — Bucknell University (track);

Tim Lautenbach — Trinity College (track);

Kathleen Murphy — Naval Academy (track);

Charlie Palsho — Dartmouth University (swimming);

Devon Panzirer — Dickinson College (swimming);

Grace Toner — Colby College (lacrosse);

Christian Watanabe — Kenyon College (basketball);

Jack Weiss — Fairfield University (soccer).