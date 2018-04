The final session of Weston Youth Wrestling was held on March 23 in Weston High School Old Gym.

The program, which ran on four Fridays in March, was open to boys and girls in grades 2-8.

It was led by Weston High head coach Mario Federici, assisted by Rick Sloat and members of the Weston High School wrestling team.

For more information about the program, contact coach Federici at [email protected]