Weston partnering with NFHS for live broadcasts

Weston High School is proud to announce a partnership with the NFHS Network and an investment in new technology that will offer live broadcast of Trojan athletic events.

The NFHS Network the high school experience delivers live high school sports and events to family members and fans whenever they want, wherever they are, on a phone, tablet, computer or smart TV. The platform allows both live streaming and archiving for on-demand viewing. This initiative has been made possible and supported by the WHS Boosters Club, The WHS Athletic Department, the WHS Videography Department and the PTOs of all Weston schools.

Home events for girls and boys soccer, field hockey, football, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, wrestling, and girls and boys lacrosse will be offered during the 2018-19 school year. Additionally, five other South West Conference schools are also NFHS Network members. Therefore, away events will be available involving Newtown, Brookfield, Bethel, New Fairfield and Bunnell. Finally, it will also be possible to live stream other events, such as productions by The Company, concerts and Commencement.

The WHS Boosters Club will offer access to the network with certain levels of membership. Alternatively, subscriptions can be obtained by visiting www.NFHSNetwork.com and searching for Weston High School. Subscriptions start at $9.95 per month.

An additional benefit of the NFHS School Broadcast Program is its provision of a platform for students to learn about production and broadcast journalism, gaining hands-on video camera production and on-camera experience.