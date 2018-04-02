Weston laxboys are young, but goals remain the same

After coming up painfully short of making the state finals a year ago, the Weston High boys lacrosse team is setting its sights on the goal once again, despite heavy losses to graduation.

“We lost some key leadership from individual players and a large senior class and will be coming back with a much younger team than we had last year,” said head coach Josh Thornton, whose team opens on Tuesday night at home against Bethel (7).

A year ago, the Trojans finished 14-6, ending with a 4-3 loss to Hand in the Class S state semifinals.

The Trojans return experience, if not depth, on every line, but are hoping that newcomers will step up to fill the holes.

“As a team we are looking to compete for both SWC and state titles, as we make that a goal each season, but we will look to progress through the year, as we are a young team, and will try to get players accustomed to the rigors of the season and the pace of the varsity game,” said Thornton.

On attack, Weston lost two big guns in Alec Steinberg (all-state) and Quentin Catalano, with sophomore James Goetz the lone returning starter. Goetz, coming off stellar football and basketball seasons, will be looked on to spark the offense. The other attack spots are still not finalized.

“There are a lot of players competing for offensive spots in sophomores Nathaniel Billig and Austin Grogan along with a solid incoming freshman class who will be pushing for varsity minutes,” said Thornton, adding that returning sophomore Kyle Aronson was a key surprise at the team’s first scrimmage.

In the midfield, Weston must replace all-SWC pick George Goetz, but returns a pair of starters in senior Scott Peyton and junior Ryan Werner, who are both captains. The team also graduated midfielders Alex Fruhbeis and Bobby Lummis.

Thornston said that without defensive midfielders Goetz and Fruhbeis, “we will rely on more two-way midfielders this season to handle the defensive side of the ball.”

The defense will be anchored by Colby-bound long pole Jason Baisley, a senior and two-year captain who was all-SWC first team last season. Sophomores Julian Caplan and Tyler Bower will fill in the spots vacated by the graduation of Jason Lawrence and Brendan Kirk, “with about four other defensive players working to fill in the back line rotation,” said the coach.

The Trojans graduated two-year starting goalie Owen Shapiro, with junior Dan Lucas and sophomore Jake Phillips vying for the starting spot.

“Both looked strong in our first scrimmages and are looking ready to lead the defense,” said Thornton.

Weston boys lacrosse

Last season: 14-6

Post-season: lost to Barlow 11-7 in SWC semifinals; lost to Daniel Hand 4-3 in Class S quarterfinals.

Captains: Jason Baisley, Ryan Werner, Scott Peyton.

Key losses: A Alec Steinberg (all-state second team), M George Goetz (all-SWC first team), A Quentin Catalano, D Jason Lawrence, D Brendan Kirk, M Alex Fruhbeis, M Bobby Lummis, G Owen Shapiro.

Top returners: senior D Jason Baisley (all-SWC first team), junior M Ryan Werner, senior M Scott Peyton, sophomore A James Goetz.

Key newcomers: junior G Dan Lucas, sophomore G Jake Phillips, sophomore D Julian Caplan, sophomore D Tyler Bower.