Weston girls third, Barlow fifth at State Open skiing

The Weston and Joel Barlow boys and girls ski teams ended their 2018 seasons at the State Open championships on Wednesday at Mount Southington.

The Weston girls had the best performance, finishing third overall with a team time of 281.46 seconds. Two spots back was the Barlow girls team, which was fifth overall with a time of 283.25.

In the boys State Open, Weston finished eighth (270.63) and Barlow was 11th (279.13).

Barlow’s Rebecca Candee provided the top individual finish, placing sixth in the girls race with a two-run time of 44.37 seconds.

Right behind Candee was Weston’s Emma Nelson, who was seventh with a time of 44.42.

Also contributing to Weston’s team time were Lauren Harris (ninth, 44.82), Emma Radisch (17th, 45.68), Nicole Prackup (46th, 48.20), Mallory Rogers (50th, 48.60), and Julia Ann Gregory (61st, 49.74).

In addition to Candee, Kacey Hartmann (27th, 46.78), Madigan Stichter (31st, 47.13), Morgan Devine (38th, 47.63), Katelyn Kuczmarski (42nd, 48.02), and Sarah Chlodnicki (56th, 49.32) also contributed to the team time for the Barlow girls.

Gabe Toth led the Weston boys team by finishing 23rd overall in a two-run time of 43.73 seconds.

Tristan Meccay (26th, 43.83), Grant Hoffman (54th, 45.08), Will Ruiz (60th, 45.53), Andrew King (72nd, 46.13), and Jake Wilder (73rd, 46.33) also had their times count toward Weston’s team score.

For the Barlow boys, the top finisher was Scott Candee, who placed 27th overall with a time of 43.97. Teammate Robert Hebner was two spots back, finishing 29th in 43.98.

Dennis Canada (78th, 46.89), Spencer Katzmann (79th, 46.90), Jack Eskeland Aron (92nd, 48.32), and Nathaniel Demelis (97th, 49.07) also contributed for Barlow.

Notes: Fairfield Prep won the boys State Open title with a team time of 259.12 seconds. Fairfield was second with a time of 263.53.

Winning the girls State Open championship was Fairfield, with a time of 276.60 seconds. Staples (279.02) finished second.