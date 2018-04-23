Weston girls tennis team scores dominating wins

The Weston High girls tennis team extended its winning streak to seven in a row with a pair of dominating wins on Friday and Saturday.

In Friday’s 7-0 win at home over Masuk, the Trojans (7-1) won every match in straight sets, losing only six of the 90 games played.

On Saturday, the team swept Bethel at home, 7-0. The Trojans again only lost six of 90 games.

Results were:

Weston 7, Masuk 0

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Michelle Antony, 6-0, 6-0;

Rachel Finkel (W) def.Chloe Hurme, 6-1, 6-1;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Margaret Kokovda, 6-0, 6-0;

Mariel Zech (W) def.Aatri Arasada, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) def. Gillian Ciaccio-Vioilet Carlson, 6-1, 6-2;

Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Chiara Vacarro-Molly Bonczek, 6-1, 6-0;

Audrey Levin-Charlotte Glick def. (W) Arshriva Koul-Lucy Celentano, 6-0, 6-0.

Weston 7, Bethel 0

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Isabela Orpea, 6-0, 6-0;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Camryn Walsh, 6-1, 6-0;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Samantha Gross, 6-0, 6-0;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Amanda Tuccillo, 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) def. Rachel Houlihan-Gabriella Mendonca, 6-1, 6-0;

Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Grace Ballard-Lindsay Conway, 6-0, 6-1;

Audrey Levin-Charlotte Glick def. (W) Aileen Zheng-Amanda McCarthy, 6-0, 6-0.